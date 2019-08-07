Written by Scottie Andrew Brian Ries, CNN

Tom Brady's $40 million Boston mansion has been listed for sale, fueling rumors that the six-time Super Bowl champion is leaving New England -- and maybe football, too.

CNN reached out to the listing agent at Gibson Sotheby's International Realty for further comment, but has yet to hear back.

The modern castle, which is lined in brick and stone, sits on five acres of land overlooking a golf course. In addition to a three-car garage, the property can fit about 20 cars in its looping driveway -- almost enough parking spaces for every starter on the Patriots

Imagine ending an open-air yoga session in Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's home. Credit: www.estately.com

Visitors at Brady and Bündchen's mansion currently enjoy a "zen-like experience," according to the listing: The pair's "barn-inspired" guest house is fitted out with a yoga studio and walls that open up onto the couple's immaculately trimmed lawn.

All of this could be yours, as long as you've got nearly $40 million.

But does the listing mean Brady, considered the GOAT by Bostonians and bandwagoners , is already prepping for his retirement?

Related video: Dream home crammed into 309-sqft transformer apartment

Well, maybe not just yet. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the star quarterback signed a contract extension with the Pats for one more season but will become a free agent in 2020.