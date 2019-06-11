Tintin original cover art bought at auction for more than $1 million

By Allen Kim , CNN Written by

There's a lot of money to be made in comics -- just ask Marvel and Disney. But not all comics are about heroes in tights.

Georges Remi Credit: AFP/Getty Images

"The Adventures of Tintin" was created by Belgian cartoonist Georges Remi under the pen name Hergé. The cartoon was first published in the weekly children's supplement to the Belgian newspaper "Le Vingtième Siècle" in 1929. It followed the adventures of a young Belgian reporter named Tintin and his dog Snowy.

The tales have been translated into dozens of languages, and adapted for radio, television, film, theater and video games. Steven Spielberg recently produced and directed a 3D film based on the series called "The Adventures of Tintin: The Secret of the Unicorn."

"The Adventures of Tintin: The Secret of the Unicorn." Credit: paramount pictures

"Tintin is a seminal character, who has been loved and admired for generations the world over," said Joe Mannarino , a director of Comics and Comic Art at Heritage Auctions. "His popularity is as great now as it has ever been."

Most existing original cover art of Tintin is housed at the Hergé Museum in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium , making the piece one of the few privately owned cover illustrations signed by Hergé.

It is the first cover image to feature both Tintin and Snowy, and it shows Tintin carving a piece of wood into a makeshift propeller while a bandaged Snowy watches.