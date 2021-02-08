The Weeknd's signature red Super Bowl jacket was his most elaborate yet

Written by Oscar Holland, CNN

It was no surprise to see The Weeknd wearing one of his signature red jackets over an otherwise all-black ensemble during the Super Bowl halftime show . After all, the singer has regularly sported the look since releasing his 2020 album "After Hours."

But the custom Givenchy blazer worn for his headline performance Sunday evening was the most elaborate to date.

In fact, the French fashion house spent over 250 hours embellishing it, by hand, with thousands of crystals.

The Weeknd headlined the Super Bowl halftime show Sunday evening. Credit: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Halftime headliners have, in recent years, undergone multiple outfit changes. But The Weeknd stayed in his sparkling jacket throughout, as he performed a medley of hits including "Blinding Lights" and "Can't Feel My Face."

The elaborate garment was designed by Matthew M. Williams, who was appointed Givenchy's creative director in June 2020, while the painstaking adornment was carried out by four embroiderers at the label's Paris atelier.

"It's truly an honor to have dressed The Weeknd for his incredible Super Bowl show," the American designer said in a press statement. "To me, fashion is all about infusing what you wear with a unique personality, and The Weeknd brought his look to life with his energy, character and sense of style."

In what has become something of a uniform for the Canadian singer, the look was completed with a black shirt and pants. The outfit also included a leather tie and gloves, as well as a pair of black and white derby shoes. He was accompanied by a cast of dancers, also in red jackets with their faces wrapped in bandages.

The singer was joined by a cast of dancers, also in red jackets. Credit: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

In an interview with Vogue , conducted prior to the show, Williams described the outfit as the "Givenchy version" of the performer's "signature '70s look."

"(The Super Bowl) is such an incredible platform. For sports, but also for arts, music and fashion," Williams told the magazine. "To me, as a designer, the part of discovering what those (halftime show) looks are going to be is the most thrilling."

The designer confirmed that all fittings were conducted via Zoom due to the Covid-19 pandemic. He added that the singer and his team "had a clear vision of what they wanted the costumes to look like," and that "dressing a musician is about embracing the character that they create while staying true to your own brand vision."

The Weeknd pictured wearing the Givenchy jacket during a rehearsal at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, last week. Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Elsewhere, it was a comparatively quiet night for celebrity fashion. Breaking with recent tradition, The Weeknd chose to appear without any guest performers, and attendance at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, was limited due to the ongoing health crisis.

During the pre-game show, Miley Cyrus appeared in a football jersey-inspired top and denim shorts by Gucci, before changing into a cheerleader ensemble by Michael Schmidt. Jazmine Sullivan meanwhile impressed in an all-white pantsuit as she performed the national anthem alongside country singer Eric Church.

Quarterback Tom Brady was spotted before kick off in a casual Tom Ford look featuring a blouson jacket and navy polo.