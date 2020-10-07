Upcoming documentary 'The Supermodels' will chart the rise of four of the most famous women in fashion

Written by Eoin McSweeney, CNN

Naomi Campbell and Cindy Crawford were two of the biggest names in the modeling world in the '90s and they remain prominent figures today. Soon, fans will be able to re-live some of their most career-defining moments both on and off the runway.

"The Supermodels," a new docuseries set to stream on Apple TV+, will chart the unprecedented careers of Campbell, Crawford and their contemporaries Linda Evangelista and Christy Turlington who are all regarded as the original "supers," who helped pave the way for a number of other successful models.

"We hope our journey seen in the docuseries will encourage, motivate and inspire young people around the world," said Campbell in a post on Instagram . In a similar post, Crawford said she is "excited to reunite with my friends" and explore "the way supermodels transcended the traditional perceptions and limits of modeling."

When Evangelista famously quipped that she didn't get out of bed "for less than $10,000," she signaled a shift in the power dynamic between the fashion industry and its models.

"Their prestige was so extraordinary that it enabled the four to supersede the brands they showcased, making the names Naomi, Cindy, Linda and Christy as prominent as the designers who styled them," said Apple TV+ in a statement on Wednesday.

Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Claudia Schiffer, Helena Christensen and Carla Bruni pose with Donatella Versace in September 2017 during a surprise tribute to mark the 20th anniversary of the murder of Italian designer Gianni Versace. Credit: MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP/AFP/Getty Images

The series will be directed by two-time Academy Award winner Barbara Kopple and it will be produced under Apple's exclusive agreement with Imagine Documentaries, founded by Brian Glazer and Ron Howard.

The docuseries joins Apple TV+'s range of documentaries, which include "The Elephant Queen," "Beastie Boys Story" and Bruce Springsteen's "Letter to You," which will soon premiere.

The tech giant's streaming service is not as popular as the more established Netflix and Disney+. They have not been able to produce a tent pole hit and do not have as vast a library like other competitors, Bernie McTernan, a senior analyst at Rosenblatt Securities told CNN.

Streaming usage has soared during the pandemic, but "industry data shows the large, established players are attracting greater time spent vs consumers trying out new platforms," said McTernan.