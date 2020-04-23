12 Frank Lloyd Wright buildings are now hosting virtual tours

Written by Louise Harris, The Spaces

This article was originally published by The Spaces , a digital publication exploring new ways to live and work.

Ever wanted to go inside Frank Lloyd Wright's iconic Fallingwater? Now's your chance (even if the US is on lockdown) thanks to a new series of digital tours.

The waterside home in Pennsylvania is among a dozen of Frank Lloyd Wright's most iconic designs available to explore as part of the #WrightVirtualVisits initiative. The social media project is a collaboration between the Frank Lloyd Wright Building Conservancy, the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation and Unity Temple Restoration Foundation.

The participating organizations will swap a short video touring a different Wright-designed house on their social media channels at 12 pm CST every Thursday over the coming weeks."It is precisely at this time, when so many are shut inside, that we need to experience beauty and inspiration," said the Frank Lloyd Wright Building Conservancy.

Hollyhock House, Taliesen West, Unity Temple, Emil Bach House, Fallingwater and The Westcott House are among those involved. Ebsworth Park, Gordon House, Graycliff, Martin House, Willey House and Samara are also participating in the initiative . You can get a taste of what's on offer below.

Fallingwater

Samara

Ebsworth Park

Emil Bach House

Gordon House