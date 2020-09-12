Terence Conran, British designer and businessman, dies at 88

Written by By Rory Sullivan Niamh Kennedy, CNN London

British designer and businessman Terence Conran has died at the age of 88.

Conran, who founded the Design Museum in London in 1989, "passed away peacefully" at home on Saturday, according to a family statement.

"He was a visionary who enjoyed an extraordinary life and career that revolutionised the way we live in Britain," the statement said.

The Design Museum also paid tribute to Conran, saying he "had a greater impact than any other designer of his generation."

After studying textile design in London, Conran founded Habitat in 1964, which went on to become a national and international chain.

Eight years later, the designer opened the first Conran Shop, before launching stores in cities including Paris and New York.

As well as successes in retail and design, Conran was a renowned restaurateur, with interests stretching around the globe.

Peter Mandelson, Chairman of the Board of Trustees at the Design Museum, was among those who paid his respects to the designer.

"Terence Conran has filled our lives for generations with ideas, innovation and brilliant design. He is one of the most iconic figures of post war Britain," he said.