A copy of 'Super Mario 64' sold for over $1.5 million, the most ever paid for a video game

Written by Rob Picheta, CNN

A copy of " Super Mario 64" has sold for more than $1.5 million, smashing the record for the most expensive sale ever of a video game at auction.

The sealed copy of the classic Nintendo 64 video game fetched $1.56 million including fees on Sunday.

Dallas-based auction house Heritage said it was the first time a game had gone for more than $1 million. The sale topped a record set just two days ago, when another Nintendo game, "The Legend of Zelda," was sold for $870,000 , the auctioneers said.

"Super Mario 64" was released in 1996 and immediately became one of the most loved and best-selling games in the Nintendo franchise.

The first "Super Mario" edition to feature 3D gameplay, its success was a boost to the Nintendo 64 console and laid the groundwork for a number of subsequent 3D video games.

The game was immaculately sealed. Credit: Heritage Auctions

"After the record-breaking sale of the first game in the Zelda series on Friday, the possibility of surpassing $1 million on a single video game seemed like a goal that would need to wait for another auction," Heritage Auctions video games specialist Valarie McLeckie said in a statement.

"We were shocked to see that it turned out to be in the same one! We are proud to have been a part of this historic event," she added.

The game that was sold was immaculately sealed, achieving the highest possible A++ grade from video game grading company WataGames.

The undying popularity of the "Super Mario" universe , which was created when the first edition of the series was released in 1985, has prompted several high-profile auction sales and fueled an entire industry of nostalgic merchandise.

Before the two record-breaking sales, the highest price ever paid for a game at auction was believed to be $660,000, paid in April for a sealed copy of "Super Mario Bros."