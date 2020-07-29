Gwyneth Paltrow and Naomi Campbell among stars posing at home for new Valentino campaign

Written by Toyin Owoseje, CNN

The luxury brand's latest campaign features an array of stars, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Naomi Campbell and Laura Dern , posing at home while wearing ensembles from the Valentino Fall-Winter 2020-21 collection.

In a bid to focus on human connections, all the images from the #ValentinoEmpathy campaign were captured under lockdown conditions, taken by the celebrities themselves or their loved ones.

Paltrow enlisted her husband, Brad Falchuk, to snap her contribution to the campaign, which forms part of the brand's fundraising efforts for the Rome's beleaguered Lazzaro Spallanzani Hospital, which was the epicenter of Italy's fight against coronavirus.

Gwyneth Paltrow lies down at home in the latest Valentino campaign Credit: Valentino

In the image she is lying down on a beige ottoman while wearing a black jumpsuit featuring a sweetheart neckline. The look is completed with black gloves and one of the brand's new leather Atelier bags.

Laura Dern entrusted her photograph to son Ellery Harper. The actress sports a lace blouse, lug-sole creepers and her dog lies at her feet. The same Atelier bag makes an appearance.

Laura Dern poses in the latest Valentino campaign Credit: Valentino

Naomi Campbell took her own photo, standing in front of a pool wearing a long jacket, and fellow supermodel Christy Turlington posed in a field with nephew James Turlington and niece Cameron Grace Carter.

The celebrity cast for the #ValentinoEmpathy campaign also includes actress Frances McDormand, models Adut Akech , Sahteene Sednaoui and Anwar Hadid, rapper Ghali, writer Janet Mock, actress and model Laetitia Casta, model Liu Wen and actress and singer Tang Yan.

Naomi Campbell's self-portrait for the latest Valentino campaign Credit: Valentino

Valentino's creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli explained in a statement posted on Instagram that he wanted to showcase the brand's values and human emotion as the world adapted to a new socially-distanced reality.

"In the past weeks, we have all experienced a new world as we are all living through what social distancing means," he wrote. "I am feeling very uncomfortable in not being able to hug my loved ones.

Frances McDormand in the new Valentino campaign Credit: Valentino

"Like you and everyone else, we have been obliged to stay away from our friends, colleagues and extended family.

"I have realised how fragile we are, but also how stronger we have become through connections within our own community."

Sharing a post of Sudanese model Adut Akech, Piccioli said that "#ValentinoEmpathy brings personality and intimacy to the forefront, through a series of portraits of people I love, shot by their loved ones."

Janet Mock stars in Valentino's new campaign Credit: Valentino

The stars have agreed to waive their fees -- a total of €1 million ($1.8m) -- which Valentino will donate to Lazzaro Spallanzani Hospital.

Top image: Model Sahteene Sednaoui's photo for #ValentinoEmpathy