Sony World Photography Awards 2020: The year's best photographs revealed

Written by Oscar Holland, CNN

A train carrying iron ore through a barren region of Mauritania and an intimate moment shared between two cheetahs are among the winning images in the prestigious Sony World Photography Awards, it was announced today.

Arranged by the World Photography Organisation, the awards' annual Open competition recognizes the year's best single images across categories including architecture, portraiture and still life. The 10 category winners will now compete for the $5,000 overall prize.

Also in the running are Jorge Reynal's depiction of a dead fish caught in a plastic bag and Santiago Mesa's image of a protester being detained by riot police in the Colombian city of Medellin. A picture of revelers on stage at an Iggy Pop concert and a portrait of Pixies front man Charles Thompson (better known as Black Francis) were also named as category winners.

Craig McGowan's image of an iceberg in Northeast Greenland National Park won the awards' landscape category. Credit: Craig McGowan

The images, all taken in 2019, were chosen from 100 shortlisted entries. Three of the 10 winners hail from Australia, with two from both China and the UK, and one each from Colombia, Italy and Argentina.

Photographer reveals the hidden colors of suburban Istanbul

Earlier this month, organizers announced that the annual awards ceremony will not go ahead as planned amid the coronavirus pandemic. An accompanying exhibition at London's Somerset House, originally set to open Friday, has also been canceled. The judges will instead announce the winners online on June 9.

Now in its 13th year, the Sony World Photography Awards will also honor individual photographers in professional and student categories. Last year, Italian artist Federico Borella was named Photographer of the Year for his series "Five Degrees," which explored suicide among male farmers in drought-ridden Tamil Nadu.

Scroll through the gallery above to see the 10 category winners in the Sony World Photography Awards Open competition.