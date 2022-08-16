Solange will compose an original score for the New York City Ballet

Written by Leah Asmelash, CNN

Solange, the singer whose work spans everything from film to fashion, will take her talents to the world of dance, composing an original score for the New York City Ballet.

Following the premiere, shows are scheduled for both October and May at Manhattan's Lincoln Center.

Though this will Solange's first step into ballet specifically, the artist has long played with modes of dance. Her albums, most notably 2016's "A Seat at the Table" and 2019's "When I Get Home," often have corresponding videos or films featuring visually stunning choreography.

She has also ventured outside music into performance art, including "Witness!," in Hamburg, Germany and "Bridge-s" at the Getty Center in Los Angeles. Both featured original compositions by Solange.