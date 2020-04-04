Sergio Rossi, 'master' Italian shoe designer, dies of coronavirus complications at 84

Written by By Hada Messia, Duarte Mendonca Amy Woodyatt, CNN Rome

Revered women's shoe designer Sergio Rossi has died of coronavirus complications at the age of 84, according to the Maurizio Bufalini Hospital in Cesena, in northern Italy

A source at the hospital, which is located in Italy's Emilia-Romagna region, confirmed Rossi's death to CNN on Saturday, but wouldn't disclose any further details regarding Rossi's stay at the hospital, his medical history or background, nor the exact date and time of his death.

More than 14,600 people have died of Covid-19 in Italy, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University -- the highest death count for any country. Italy, which is four weeks into a nationwide lockdown as part of attempts to curb the spread of Covid-19, has confirmed nearly 120,000 cases of the virus.

Renowned as a ground-breaking shoe designer, Rossi was popular among various high-end models and celebrities including Adriana Lima, Rihanna, Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift.

In a statement issued to Rossi's official Instagram account, Riccardo Sciutto, the CEO for Sergio Rossi Group, paid homage to Rossi.

Sergio Rossi shoes seen outside Elie Saab show during Paris Fashion Week, 2019. Credit: Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images

"Sergio Rossi was a master, and it is my great honor to have met him and gotten to present him the archive earlier this year. His vision and approach will remain our guide in the growth of the brand and the business," Sciutto said.

"He loved women and was able to capture a woman's femininity in a unique way, creating the perfect extension of a woman's leg through his shoes. Our long and glorious history started from his incredible vision and we'll remember his creativity forever," Sciutto added.

In March, Rossi's company announced on Instagram that it would be donating 100,000 Euros ($108,000) to finance the fight against coronavirus, while also pledging 100 percent of online sales to the cause.

Shoes are displayed in the Sergio Rossi stand at Pitti Immagine Uomo 97 in Florence, Italy, January 2020. Credit: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

"We want to be part of the rebirth of Italy, which is why Sergio Rossi chooses to take concrete action by supporting the hospital ASST Fatebenefratelli Sacco in Milan with a donation of €100,000 and by launching a challenge to all women who have loved wearing our collections over the years. From the 14th to the 20th of March, 100% of the proceeds made on SergioRossi.com will be donated to support the fight against Covid--19," the company said.

Rossi is survived by his son, Gianvito Rossi, who posted a tribute to his late father, calling him "Maestro" via the Instagram account of his own shoe brand.