The best street style from Seoul Fashion Week

At Seoul Fashion Week some of the the most arresting looks were found outside the star-studded shows as attendees arrived in style.

Seoul Fashion Week is a star-studded affair, with actors and K-pop artists among the high-profile guests seen on this season's front rows.

Some of the most interesting looks, however, could be found outside, as attendees arrived in style for runway shows across the five-day Fall-Winter 2023 schedule. Others were worn by fashion fans who showed up simply looking for an opportunity to show off their personal style.

Amid chilly temperatures in South Korea's capital, there were plenty of structured jackets and playful knitwear on display. And there was no shortage of eye-catching outfits.

"People have great fashion sense nowadays," said 20-year-old Lee Hyeon-seo on his way into a show on Friday. "Koreans have progressed in this field, which I think is wonderful."

Wearing a cropped women's jacket, Lee said he was a fan of Korean designers ul:kin and Lee Seong-dong. "They create genderless and street wear styles — that's why I like them so much."

Elsewhere, 33-year-old Juno Jung arrived wearing an oversized Balenciaga shirt and Acne Studio pants.

"I used to think that Korean fashion is too focused on K-pop groups, and that everybody dresses the same," Jung said. "However, after enjoying Seoul Fashion Week, I've seen various fashions (on display)... I can tell K-fashion will develop more in the future."

Scroll down for some of the best looks from Seoul's Dongdaemun Design Plaza:

A guest wears a Gucci scarf, a vintage suede cowboy jacket and khaki cargo pants. Credit: Jean Chung/Getty Images

A guest accessorizes with a pair of outsized sunglasses. Credit: Tiffany Boubkeur/Abaca Press/Newscom

A matching Burberry trench coat and pants ensemble. Credit: Jean Chung/Getty Images

Credit: Jeong Jiwon/CNN

An attendee in a Nohant shirt, Martin Plan jeans and a light-blue Find Kapoor bag. Credit: Jean Chung/Getty Images

An unusual black fringed outfit. Credit: Jean Chung/Getty Images

Suh Young-kwan and Seol Geum-nan, both 30, arrived wearing a combination of Korean and Western brands. "We do wear outfits like this every day but we put in more effort today, since we're watching a show." Credit: Jeong Jiwon/CNN

"I think fashion is a very important means of expression," said 70-year-old Lee Sang-hong. "People cannot change their natural appearances, but we can change our outlook through different styles." Credit: Jeong Jiwon/CNN

Jerry, a 23-year-old model, wore a skirt and cropped leather jacket. Credit: Jeong Jiwon/CNN

Credit: Jeong Jiwon/CNN

Street style during the first day of Seoul Fashion Week. Credit: Boubkeur Tiffany/ABACA/Shutterstock

Pops of color seen at Seoul Fashion Week on Thursday. Credit: Tiffany Boubkeur/Abaca Press/Newscom

Milliner Yooney Choi pictured wearing one of her own hats. Credit: Jean Chung/Getty Images

There were plenty of large coats on display amid the chilly weather. Credit: Tiffany Boubkeur/Abaca Press/Newscom

Kim Dong-ha arrived in head-to-toe Diesel aside from a pair of Air Force 1s from a Nike collaboration with Supreme. "I can't tell if (my look) is K-fashion itself, but I am still trying to follow the path of K-fashion," he said on his way to Caruso's show. Credit: Jeong Jiwon/CNN

Kim Ji-youn, 30, wore a white gown lent to her by a friend and 3D-printed jewelry by Japanese brand Septem. Credit: Jeong Jiwon/CNN