Rihanna's Savage X Fenty lingerie show streams on Amazon

Written by Marianna Cerini, CNN

Rihanna's star-studded Savage X Fenty presentation was one of the most talked-about shows at New York Fashion Week.

In keeping with the aesthetic of her label, which this season offered a plethora of body-positive lingerie in bright solid hues, the showcase played out more like a technicolor fashion spectacular than a conventional runway show.

But with phones and cameras explicitly banned from the event, glimpses of last week's performance have been hard to find online. Until now, that is.

In an unprecedented move, the whole event is premiering on Amazon Prime Video, and will be available to stream in more than 200 countries and territories from Friday. Special features include backstage and behind-the-scenes footage, with the label's Fall/Winter 2019 collection being made available via the streaming service's sister site, Amazon Fashion.

trailer , released Wednesday, shows models posing atop podiums like statues against a backdrop seemingly inspired by a Roman coliseum (Rihanna standing at their center as a figurative goddess). The elaborately choreographed production mixed dance, music, theater and, of course, lingerie, though amid the spectacle, it may be easy enough to forget that this was a fashion show.

Rihanna scouted the likes of Halsey, Migos, DJ Khaled, Big Sean and A$AP Ferg (as well as up-and-coming rapper Tierra Whack) to perform live, with A-list names like Bella and Gigi Hadid, Alex Wek, Slick Woods, Laverne Cox and a whip-wielding Cara Delevingne also gracing the stage.

The popstar-turned-designer also hired a diverse cast of models and dancers, who paraded sultry laces, bustiers and bodysuits, reflecting Savage X Fenty's self-professed emphasis on inclusion.