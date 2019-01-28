SAG Awards 2019: Fashion on the red carpet

Written by CNN Staff

The Screen Actors Guild Awards celebrated its 25th anniversary Sunday evening, welcoming a star-studded crowd to the Shrine Auditorium in LA. To mark the occasion, the traditional red carpet was turned silver for the night -- though, on a night of playful style choices, it was the stars of film and television who shone the brightest.

Unlike other dates on the awards season calendar, the Screen Actors Guild honors only the achievements of actors (rather than directors, writers or productions themselves). And, fittingly, it was the nominees for some of the night's top awards who stole the fashion limelight.

Among the leading ladies, Lady Gaga stood out in a classy, white Dior couture gown with a thigh-high slit. "Vice" star Amy Adams also opted for a high slit, her strapless black dress also featuring a striking ruffled waist and neckline.

Lady Gaga in Dior. Credit: Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images

Double nominee Emma Stone wore a chic gold and black embroidered pantsuit, while Emily Blunt -- who is nominated as both a lead actor, for her turn as Mary Poppins, and a supporting one, for her role in "A Quiet Place" -- turned heads in a pink sequined Michael Kors dress with large ruffle sleeves.

She was one of several stars to use the silver carpet (or the absence of a red one) as a chance to sport colors that might otherwise clash. Rumer Willis, Sandra Oh, Marin Hinkle, Madeline Brewer, Jane Fonda and Laura Harrier were among numerous attendees to appear in shades of red and pink that are often overlooked.

Elsewhere, there were lighthearted touches galore, from Yara Shahidi's Fendi spandex catsuit, which she wore under a sheer tulle dress, to "Glow" actress Betty Gilpin's metallic silver tiered gown.

The latter's co-star Shakira Barrera showed off her heritage with what appeared to be a Nicaraguan flag, attached to a body-hugging white dress, which she unfurled for the waiting cameras. And "Rupaul's Drag Race" star Shangela Laquifa Wadley wore one of the night's most memorable and divisive numbers, turning heads in a fluffy two-tone princess dress.

For all the individual efforts, collective credit must go to the entire cast of "Crazy Rich Asians," who have lit up red carpets throughout awards season. With the film receiving no Oscar or BAFTA nominations, this may be the last time we see them out collectively in force -- and they didn't disappoint.

In particular, Gemma Chan wowed in Oscar de la Renta, and Michelle Yeoh was a picture of glamour in an Elie Saab gown with an embellished bodice and feather skirt. Co-stars Henry Golding and Harry Shum Jr., in gold and chocolate jackets respectively, were among the ceremony's best-dressed men.

Otherwise, the men appeared to take a comparatively conservative approach compared to their female counterparts. But Michael B. Jordan deserves a mention for wearing a brightly-colored floral harness over his otherwise demure double-breasted suit. With Timothée Chalamet making headlines for a similar harness (also by Louis Vuitton, though in black leather) at the Golden Globes last month, we may be witnessing the birth of one of 2019's more unusual fashion trends.

Scroll through the gallery above for some of the night's best fashion. CNN's Oscar Holland, Stephy Chung and Natalie Yubas contributed to this report.