You can now buy a Picasso from Ruth Bader Ginsburg's private collection

Written by Zoe Sottile, CNN

It's not just a screen print by the German artist Josef Albers.

It's a screen print by the German artist Josef Albers once owned by late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

And now fans of the justice, who was nicknamed RBG and died in 2020 at the age of 87 , can bid on the Albers screenprint and other unique works of art from her personal collection.

The lot features pieces from Ginsburg's extensive private holdings, including ceramics and drawings made by Pablo Picasso, bronze sculptures by Glenna Goodacre, and the screen print by Albers. The collection also includes a number of pieces by Native American and Indigenous artists, like a tile made by Alaska native Ed Mighell and a sculpture by the Inuit artist Anita Issaluk.

The sale is being administered by The Potomack Company, an auction house based in Alexandria, Virginia.

The Potomack Company is also auctioning off personal items from Ginsburg's Watergate home and chambers, such as a mink coat and her National Women's Hall of Fame medal from 2002.

Proceeds from the auction will benefit the Washington National Opera at the Kennedy Center, according to The Potomack Company. The late Justice maintained a passion for opera throughout her life, even appearing onstage in cameo roles at the Washington National Opera

"We remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg: a steadfast patron, a cherished critic, a supernumerary worthy of standing ovations, and our greatest advocate," wrote the Washington National Opera on its website after her death.