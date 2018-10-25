Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, seen with tag dangling from dress in Tonga

Euan McKirdy , CNN Written by

The British Royal family isn't known for scrimping on its wardrobe budget, but Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has left some wondering whether she hopes to return her latest outfit for a refund.

As the newly wed royal stepped off a Qantas charter flight in Tonga, a tag could be seen flapping from the hem of her dress as she walked down the red carpet.

It was spotted by Sophie Walsh , a reporter for Australian CNN affiliate Channel 9 News, who tweeted, "With so many outfit changes I think the Duchess can be forgiven for this."

The Duchess was wearing a green Jason Wu crepe sheath dress -- listed at $1,695 -- when the royal couple left Fiji, the previous stop on their 16-day autumn tour. Meghan changed into the red frock en route.

A longer version of the embroidered dress, by celebrity favorite Self-Portrait, sells for £400 ($515) on the designer's website

The red dress, a nod to Tonga's national color, framed her small, but growing, baby bump. Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, announced that they were expecting their first child at the beginning of their tour to Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand.













1 / 7 Credit: Meghan attended University of the South Pacific in Fiji wearing a printed wrap dress by Figue on October 24. Chris Jackson/Getty Images AsiaPac/Getty Images

The royal couple landed in the South Pacific island nation early on Thursday. They were greeted by Princess Latufuipeka Angelika Tuku'aho, the daughter of King Tupuo VI, and treated to a traditional Tongan welcome ceremony as they stepped off the plane at Fuaʻamotu International Airport outside the capital, Nukuʻalofa.

Well-wishers lined the streets on the 13 kilometer (8 mile) journey into town.

Later on Thursday the couple will have an audience with the King and his wife, Queen Nanasipauʻu, which will be followed by an official reception and dinner, and traditional Tongan entertainment.

Before departing from Fiji the couple took part in the unveiling of a statue of British-Fijian war hero Talaiasi Labalaba, who lost his life defending his comrades in the Battle of Mirbat in 1972.

On Wednesday, Meghan's trip to a market in the Fijian capital, Suva, was cut short after larger-than-expected crowds caused security concerns.

A Kensington Palace spokesperson confirmed that Meghan's "engagement was shortened slightly due to crowd management issues."

On an official visit to the University of the South Pacific, Meghan gave a speech promoting education and women's rights.

"Everyone should be afforded the opportunity to receive the education they want, but more importantly the education they have the right to receive. And for women and girls in developing countries, this is vital," she said, wearing a traditional South Pacific lei.

The couple will return to Australia before traveling to New Zealand.