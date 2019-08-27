Meet Rosalía, the star that lit up the VMAs and your new favorite artist

Written by By Leah Asmelash, CNN

If you didn't know who Rosalía was before, she's making sure you do now.

The Spanish singer was nominated for four awards last night at MTV's 2019 Video Music Awards , taking home Best Latin Video and Best Choreography with J Balvin for their song "Con Altura."

The 25-year-old flamenco singer also performed multiple songs during the VMAs -- singing only in Spanish and interweaving meticulous choreography in her performance.

Yeah, she came for everybody's neck.

Here are some fun facts you should know about Rosalía, who is destined to be your new favorite artist.

"Malamente," the first single on her most recent album, had 20 million views on YouTube in three months

So, she's kind of a huge deal.

She's super involved in the writing process for her songs

Her most recent album is "El Mal Querer," which came out late last year. Rosalía has a writing credit on every single song, and was also involved in the production and arrangement process.

She grew up listening to a lot of flamenco

And those influences are clear in her music. Her debut album, 2017's "Los Ángeles," was basically a flamenco album, whereas "El Mal Querer" is a bit more of a mix.

Rosalía studied the traditional music for years, even going to college for the craft, and said in an interview, "To learn flamenco is to swallow your pride ."

She's not without her critics

Particularly in Spain, Rosalía has come under fire previously, especially from flamenco purists.

She said in an interview with Billboard that her music contains flamenco elements , but she hesitated to label her work, saying she doesn't "know what it is."

Judging from her five Latin Grammy Award nominations last year, people don't really seem to mind.

The Obamas are already fans

Rosalía and J Balvin's hit "Con Altura," which won last night, was featured on the Obamas' Summer Playlist, which Barack Obama tweeted out earlier this week.

The Obamas may have had the scoop before some people did, but summer isn't over yet. Go ahead and update your own playlist.