Rihanna's secluded London mansion is up for sale -- for $41 million

Written by Harry Clarke-Ezzidio, CNN London

Rihanna is saying goodbye to her lavish London home -- and it could be all yours, if you have a spare $41 million.

The Barbados-born superstar has been renting the North London mansion since 2018, but the house is now up for sale , giving fans a rare look inside her home.

Built in the 19th century, the eight-bedroom house in the pricey St. John's Wood district covers 6,332 square feet, and boasts a home gym, private lift and cinema room.

Its £32 million ($41 million) asking price also gets you vast living and dining spaces, as well as parking for 10 cars.

Rihanna chose the house for its privacy. Credit: Rich Fury/Getty Images

The man who helped Rihanna rent the property and is now selling it, Michael Sulkin of real estate agent Aston Chase, told CNN: "It's a very unique house -- it's quite something."

Sulkin said the property's private nature was important to the singer. "Most of the houses she viewed you could see straight in," he said, but her eventual home was "completely secluded," giving her the privacy she needs.

The singer's residency in London was relatively unknown for a long time, but when eagle-eyed fans spotted a carrier bag from a local supermarket in one of her Instagram stories last year, they took to social media to express their joy.

"Finally a celebrity has a bag that I can also afford to have," one excited fan wrote.

Another jokingly labeled her "one of the people."

In contrast with many celebrities, who live their lives in the paparazzi spotlight, Rihanna tried to live a much more normal life in London, Sulkin says.

"She was there for quite a long time -- I don't think most people even knew she was living there," he told CNN.

Fans, meanwhile, will be hoping Rihanna's house move heralds a new phase and that she will finally break her four-year hiatus and release her eagerly anticipated ninth studio album.