Best red carpet fashion at the 2023 Grammy Awards

The music industry's biggest names are arriving on the red carpet for the 65th annual Grammy Awards

After last year's delayed ceremony was moved to Las Vegas amid a Covid-related scheduling clash, the event returns to its usual home — the Crypto.com Arena, formerly known as the Staples Center, in Los Angeles — for the first time since 2020.

The nominations are filled with artists known for their sense of style, including Beyoncé, Doja Cat and Bad Bunny. And with presenters ranging from First Lady Jill Biden to Hollywood actor Viola Davis, fashion-watchers are expecting an array of looks on a night known for bold, eye-catching style.

See below for some of the best outfits so far. This story will be updated throughout the evening.

Harry Styles Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Kacey Musgraves Credit: Jon Kopaloff/WireImage/Getty Images

Anderson .Paak Credit: Lester Cohen/Getty Images

Lizzo wore a dramatic Dolce & Gabbana cape with floral appliques from the label's Alta Moda 2022 collection. Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Julia Michaels Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

"Unholy" duo Kim Petras and Sam Smith showed up in bold red ensembles, the latter completing his outfit with a matching top hat and cane. They were joined on the red carpet by drag performers Violet Chachki and Gottmik. Credit: Lester Cohen/Getty Images

Country singer Kelsea Ballerini brought a pop of color to the red carpet in a custom Prabal Gurung gown. Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Hannah Monds Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Miguel wore an all-denim look straight from Diesel's Spring-Summer 2023 runway. Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Brandi Carlile, center, with Holly Laessig and Jess Wolfe of Lucius Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Bebe Rexha wore a custom hot pink Moschino gown with matching gloves. Credit: David Swanson/Reuters

Doja Cat arrived in a one-shouldered black vinyl Versace dress with a train and matching gloves. Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Shania Twain wowed in a Harris Reed pantsuit with outsized polka dots and an even bigger hat. Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Blac Chyna Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Amanda Reifer Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Tyrone Lindqvist, Jon George and James Hunt of Rüfüs Du Sol Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Laverne Cox looked elegant in Ilene Joy jewelry and a strapless dress by Kim Kassas Couture. Credit: Lester Cohen/Getty Images

Tessa Brooks Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Top photo: Taylor Swift (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)