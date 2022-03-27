The Academy Awards are being handed out Sunday at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Standout looks from the Oscars 2022 red carpet

Celebrities are arriving on the red carpet for Sunday's Academy Awards ceremony.

Take a look at some of the best fashion at this year's Oscars.

From left, Steven Spielberg, Rita Moreno and Ariana DeBose Credit: Jae C. Hong/AP

Aunjanue Ellis Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Amy Schumer Credit: Jae C. Hong/AP

Kodi Smit-McPhee Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Rosie Perez and Jason Momoa Credit: Jae C. Hong/AP

Marlee Matlin Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Rami Malek Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Lupita Nyong'o Credit: Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Jessica Chastain Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Jessica Serfaty Credit: Jae C. Hong/AP

Wesley Snipes Credit: Jae C. Hong/AP

Amy Forsyth Credit: Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

Renate Reinsve Credit: Jae C. Hong/AP

Reba McEntire Credit: Jae C. Hong/AP

Shaun White Credit: Jae C. Hong/AP

Kevin Jonas Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Sofia Carson Credit: Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

Top image: Lupita Nyong'o (Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images)