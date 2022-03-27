Lupita Nyong'o walks the red carpet before the Academy Awards on Sunday, March 27.
Feature · fashion
Standout looks from the Oscars 2022 red carpet
The Academy Awards are being handed out Sunday at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
By CNN Staff
Updated 27th March 2022
Celebrities are arriving on the red carpet for Sunday's Academy Awards ceremony.
Take a look at some of the best fashion at this year's Oscars.
From left, Steven Spielberg, Rita Moreno and Ariana DeBose
From left, Steven Spielberg, Rita Moreno and Ariana DeBose Credit: Jae C. Hong/AP
Aunjanue Ellis
Aunjanue Ellis Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Amy Schumer
Amy Schumer Credit: Jae C. Hong/AP
Kodi Smit-McPhee
Kodi Smit-McPhee Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Rosie Perez and Jason Momoa
Rosie Perez and Jason Momoa Credit: Jae C. Hong/AP
Marlee Matlin
Marlee Matlin Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Rami Malek
Rami Malek Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Lupita Nyong'o
Lupita Nyong'o Credit: Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images
Jessica Chastain
Jessica Chastain Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Jessica Serfaty
Jessica Serfaty Credit: Jae C. Hong/AP
Wesley Snipes
Wesley Snipes Credit: Jae C. Hong/AP
Amy Forsyth
Amy Forsyth Credit: Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images
Renate Reinsve
Renate Reinsve Credit: Jae C. Hong/AP
Reba McEntire
Reba McEntire Credit: Jae C. Hong/AP
Shaun White
Shaun White Credit: Jae C. Hong/AP
Kevin Jonas
Kevin Jonas Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Sofia Carson
Sofia Carson Credit: Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images
Top image: Lupita Nyong'o (Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images)