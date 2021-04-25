Oscars red carpet fashion 2021: A glimpse of normalcy at star-studded event

Written by Oscar Holland Contributors Megan C. Hills

At a pandemic-era Oscars, it was never going to be business as usual on the red carpet.

But with a scaled back ceremony, organizers are trying their very best to recapture the glamour that the showpiece event in known for.

Usually held in February, the Oscars have been pushed back by over two months in the hopes that loosening Covid-19 restrictions would allow for a more lavish affair. Indeed, attendees will not required to wear masks for the entirety of the event, and eveningwear from some of fashion's biggest names on display, there have been rare glimpses of normalcy on the red carpet as we near the end of a largely virtual awards season.

The 93rd annual Academy Awards are taking place across two LA venues: the Dolby Theatre and Union Station, where up to 170 guests, nominees and presenters have been permitted to gather.

Organizers eschewed a Zoom-centered event, meaning attendees have dispensed with the "waist up" fashion statements we've grown accustomed to in recent months. Instead, stars are able to walk a socially distanced red carpet -- albeit one that is far shorter than in previous years -- where a small group of photographers await.

Elaborate looks are also on display in London and Paris, where those unable to attend in person are being beamed in as part of a now-familiar "hybrid" ceremony.

While the awards still feel a world away from last year's event, there is, nonetheless, plenty of pared-back elegance, playful statement-making and sharp tailoring to be found on this most unusual of Oscars red carpets.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Scroll through the gallery above to see some of the best looks from the red carpet.