Feature · fashion
Best red carpet fashion at the 2023 Critics' Choice Awards
See the best looks from LA's Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel, where stars are gathering for the 28th Critics' Choice Awards.
The Critics' Choice Awards returns to its usual January time slot after 2022's ceremony was delayed by over two months amid a surge of Covid-19
cases. And with style icons like Zendaya and Janelle Monáe among this year's nominees — for their roles in "Euphoria" and "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," respectively — all eyes are on the red carpet as the stars arrive at LA's Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel.
Last week's Golden Globes
, the first major awards of 2023, gave an indication of which movies and TV shows may appeal to Hollywood's critics, with "Abbott Elementary" and "The Banshees of Inisherin" both winning big. It also suggested that this year's celebrity evening wear may be all about black lace, ruffles and daring cutouts.
See below for some the best looks so far. This story will be updated throughout the evening.
Michelle Yeoh and Stephanie Hsu Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Cate Blanchett Credit: Michael Tran/AFP/Getty Images
Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash-Betts Credit: Michael Tran/AFP/Getty Images
Julia Garner Credit: Monica Schipper/WireImage/Getty Images
Janelle Monáe Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Zoe Kazan and Paul Dano Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Michelle Williams Credit: Monica Schipper/WireImage/Getty Images
Quinta Brunson Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Elle Fanning Credit: Michael Tran/AFP/Getty Images
Harry Shum Jr. Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Angela Bassett Credit: Michael Tran/AFP/Getty Images
Billy Eichner Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Tyler James Williams Credit: Michael Tran/AFP/Getty Images
Anya Taylor-Joy Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Sheryl Lee Ralph Credit: Monica Schipper/WireImage/Getty Images
Henry Golding Credit: Christopher Polk/Variety/Getty Images
Britt Lower
Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Calum Worthy
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Ludwig Göransson Credit: Monica Schipper/WireImage/Getty Images
Thuso Mbedu Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Anna Sawai Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Reece Feldman Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Kelsey Asbille Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Top photo: Lily James (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)