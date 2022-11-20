See some of the most eye-catching looks from one of music's biggest nights.

Best red carpet fashion at the 2022 American Music Awards

Celebrities are stepping onto the red carpet at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles where the American Music Awards will take place later this evening.

The AMAs have a long history of delivering spectacular fashion moments thanks to the attendance of the music industry's biggest stars — from Madonna's Marilyn moment in 1987 to the double denim looks served up by Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake that are forever seared in our memories.

This year, nominees to watch out for include modern-day style royalty Beyoncé and Taylor Swift, as well as Harry Styles, whose sartorial choices continue to blur traditional gender lines. The three will face off with other stars in the Artist of the Year category.

See below for some of the best fashion from tonight's red carpet.

This story will be updated throughout the event.

Pink, right, with husband Carey Hart, left, and their children Willow Sage Hart and Jameson Moon Hart Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Roshumba Williams Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Gavin Rossdale Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Tomorrow X Together Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Cody Rigsby Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Joshua McSwain, from left, Matt Thomas and Scott Thomas of Parmalee Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo and Adassa Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Scott Evans Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kenzie Ziegler Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Kenzie Ziegler's jewelry. Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Madeleine White Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Top image: Becky G (Aude Guerrucci/Reuters).