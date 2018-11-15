Ralph Lauren to become first American designer to receive British knighthood

In partnership with Written by Channing Hargrove, Refinery29



On Wednesday, WWD reported HRH named Ralph Lauren an Honorary Knight Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire. Lauren, who celebrated 50 years in business in September, now can request to be called Ralph Lauren KBE, if he wishes.

Antony Phillipson, Queen Elizabeth's Trade Commissioner for North America and British Consul General to New York, tells WWD Lauren earned the honor because "in fashion, business and philanthropy," he has played a "key role in forging transatlantic cultural and economic connections." Phillipson went on to call the designer a "vanguard for the global fashion industry and American style for nearly half a century."

American fashion designer Ralph Lauren greets attendees after presenting his creations during the New York Fashion Week on February 12, 2018, in New York. Credit: Jewel Samad

The accolade, which, according to WWD , was "initiated in recognition of the role the fashion industry plays in society and diplomacy," will be given to designers who "show exceptional talent and originality while demonstrating value to the community and/or strong sustainable policies."

Ralph Lauren acknowledges greetings after his fashion show in the Spaso House, US Ambassador's residence in Moscow, May 15, 2007. Credit: Mikhail Metzel

Lauren is the first American fashion designer to receive such an award; among the rare group of Americans similarly celebrated by the British monarchy, he's now in the company of Presidents Dwight D. Eisenhower, Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush, former New York City Mayors Michael Bloomberg and Rudolph Giuliani, Angelina Jolie, Steven Spielberg, Bill and Melinda Gates, and Angela Ahrendts. Lauren's honorary knighthood insignia will be presented by one of the Queen's men at a ceremony next year.