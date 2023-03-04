architecture

Rafael Viñoly, architect who designed 'The Walkie-Talkie' building, dies aged 78

Published 4th March 2023
Rafael Viñoly leaves behind a rich, award-winning portfolio.
Credit: Jonathan Wong/South China Morning Post/Getty Images
Written by Xiaofei XuHafsa Khalil, CNN
Rafael Viñoly, the Uruguayan-born architect who designed 20 Fenchurch Street in London, nicknamed "The Walkie-Talkie," has died, his firm says. He was 78.
"On behalf of my family, my co-workers and our many partners throughout the world, I am saddened to report that my father, the founder and namesake of our firm Rafael Viñoly Architects, passed away unexpectedly," his son Román said in a statement.
The Walkie-Talkie building at 20 Fenchurch Street (right), is an iconic landmark in London's skyline.
The Walkie-Talkie building at 20 Fenchurch Street (right), is an iconic landmark in London's skyline. Credit: Heritage Images/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
"He was a visionary who will be missed by all those whose lives he touched through his work," he added.
Founded in 1983 by Viñoly, Rafael Viñoly Architects is based in New York City, with offices and projects across the world.
The Laguna Garzón Bridge's unique circular shape, slows traffic to allow travelers to enjoy the scenic view.
The Laguna Garzón Bridge's unique circular shape, slows traffic to allow travelers to enjoy the scenic view. Credit: Rafael Vinoly Architects/Exclusivepix media/Zuma Press
Viñoly leaves behind a legacy in his award-winning portfolio which includes "The Walkie-Talkie" building, nicknamed for its resemblance to the communication device.
Located at the heart of London's financial district, the building is one of his most famous works, having caused controversy for its futuristic design and for reflecting light hot enough to damage cars and cook eggs.
Other projects include 432 Park Avenue, a tower defined by its grid of 10-square-meter windows, rising into New York's skyline, and a terminal at Carrasco International Airport, shaped like a wing that rolls into the dunes of his home country.
From the air, Carrasco International Airport in Canelones, Uruguay, looks like a wing.
From the air, Carrasco International Airport in Canelones, Uruguay, looks like a wing. Credit: Mario Goldman/AFP/Getty Images
Uruguay is also home to the circular Laguna Garzón Bridge, which forces travelers using it to slow down and enjoy the panoramic scenery.
In Asia, the Tokyo International Forum shows Viñoly's touch: its Glass Hall comprises two intersecting glass and steel arcs.
The multi-award winning Tokyo International Forum in Japan was built to accomodate everything from performances to conventions and receptions.
The multi-award winning Tokyo International Forum in Japan was built to accomodate everything from performances to conventions and receptions. Credit: Raga/Prisma/Zuma Press
Viñoly also designed the English Premier League team, Manchester City's training ground, City Football Academy, the club tweeting Friday: "We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our cherished friend and renowned architect, Rafael Viñoly."
"Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time."