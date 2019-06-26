Written by Jack Guy, CNN

The duchess celebrated her new role by attending a photography workshop run jointly by the Royal Photographic Society and the charity Action for Children, of which she is also a patron, according to an Instagram post from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's verified account.

The Queen passes on the responsibility after 67 years, having become a patron of the society in 1952.

Catherine, who was known as Kate Middleton before she married Prince William, has a "longstanding interest in photography," according to the post.

Another post shows the duchess enjoying the workshop with local children.

"Learning photography is a fun and engaging way to help young people develop confidence and self-expression, and to help develop new skills," the post reads.

The workshop took place in Kingston-upon-Thames, England. Credit: Chris Jackson/AFP/Getty Images

Founded in 1853, the Royal Photographic Society is one of the oldest of its kind in the world.

It works to promote the art and science of photography, according to the post.

Royal patrons give charities publicity and bring recognition to their work.

In January it was revealed that Meghan, Duchess of Sussex would become patron of four charities supporting vulnerable women, education, the arts and animals.

Two of the patronages -- for the National Theatre and the Association of Commonwealth Universities -- were passed on by the Queen, who held them for 45 and 33 years, respectively.

The other two are for Smart Works, which helps long-term unemployed and vulnerable women succeed in job interviews and find work, and Mayhew, a grassroots charity supporting animal welfare in London and internationally.