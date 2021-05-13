Kerby Jean-Raymond will be the first Black American designer to present at Paris Couture Week

Kristen Rogers , CNN Written by

Kerby Jean-Raymond will become the first Black American designer to present at Paris Haute Couture Week, a significant moment in his ascent within the fashion industry

His fashion label Pyer Moss, which has been invited to be a guest member of the official Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture, will show its first couture collection in July.

The historic first comes amid ongoing conversations about how the fashion industry can combat racial prejudice and disparities within its own ranks and more broadly.

Haitian American designer Kerby Jean-Raymond

In an interview with CNN Style in 2019, Jean-Raymond described Pyer Moss as an "art project that operates in the fashion space." The brand, which he founded in 2013, embraces the power of fashion as a storytelling device, often weaving theater, activism and social commentary into its collections and runway shows.

Jean-Raymond's 2018 project "American, Also," was a three-part retelling of the American story, which included the history of Black cowboys, as well as the daily experiences of Black families. For the latter, artist Derrick Adams created 11 artworks that reflected Black life, which Jean-Raymond turned into garments shown at New York Fashion Week.

Models walk the runway for the Pyer Moss Spring/Summer 2019 show at Weeksville Heritage Center on September 8, 2018, in Brooklyn, New York. Credit: Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

Colin Kaepernick and Nessa attend the 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019, in New York City. Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The announcement of the upcoming Pyer Moss couture collection comes after Jean-Raymond revealed that the brand will also return to New York Fashion Week in September, where he will present a new ready-to-wear collection after a two-year hiatus.

The significance of haute couture

Haute couture, which translates from French to "high dressmaking," is often regarded as the highest of high fashion. The concept refers to one-of-a-kind, custom garments typically imagined by leading designers and handcrafted by a team of highly skilled artisans. The term itself is a legally protected classification which comes with a strict set of rules.

To carry the label of haute couture and be an official member of the Chambre Syndicale, designers have to show a collection of at least 25 original designs twice yearly at Paris Couture Week. Designers also have to employ an atelier with 20 full-time staff members.

Rihanna floors on-lookers in her trailing canary yellow gown at the 2015 Met Gala. Credit: Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images

Over the years, the rules of entry into this elite club have loosened up to allow designers who weren't based in France, known as "correspondent members," and other guest members to join the official couture schedule. Chinese designer Guo Pei, for example, who designed the yellow gown Rihanna wore to the 2015 Met Ball, was first invited to show in 2019.

Couture Week will take place July 5-8. Further details about the Pyer Moss haute couture collection -- including its July premiere date and collection specifics -- will be announced in early June, according to a news release.