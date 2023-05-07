London CNN —

In a day full of symbolism and symmetry, one moment stood out: Princess Catherine of Wales and her daughter, Princess Charlotte, in their matching silver headpieces.

Attending the coronation of her grandfather, King Charles III, Charlotte wore a mini-me version of her mother’s crown – a lavish silver bullion laurel-shaped headpiece by Jess Collett and Alexander McQueen.

While princesses in the past have opted for tiaras, the dress code for Saturday’s coronation was intended to be more pared back for guests.

The Wales family greeting the public from the balcony at Buckingham Palace. Leon Neal/Pool/AP

Kate and Charlotte’s subtler, floral design, bedecked with crystal flowers, gave a nod to King Charles’ longstanding commitment to protecting the natural environment. Kate was also wearing a pair of drop-pearl earrings set in diamonds, once belonging to Princess Diana.

The two princesses also wore matching ivory silk dresses, peppered with embroidered roses, thistles, daffodils and shamrock motifs to symbolize the four nations of the United Kingdom – also by Alexander McQueen.

The esteemed British fashion designer is a firm favorite of the Wales’. Sarah Burton, the creative director of Alexander McQueen since 2010, custom created Kate’s striking wedding dress in 2011.

Princess Charlotte in a state car before the coronation. Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

At the coronation, Kate’s dress was shrouded for the most part under traditional regalia – in the resplendent red, white and blue of the Union Jack flag.

But Charlotte’s dress was on display throughout the ceremony, which she sat through with her younger brother, Prince Louis.