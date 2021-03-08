Meghan wears Princess Diana's diamond bracelet during Oprah interview

Written by Oscar Holland, CNN

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, paid tribute to Princess Diana by wearing a piece of her jewelry during a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

In her and Prince Harry's first major TV appearance since leaving their roles as senior royals, Meghan can be seen wearing the sparking diamond tennis bracelet once owned by her late mother-in-law.

Reportedly by French luxury brand Cartier, the item was worn in public by Diana several times prior to her death. Harry is thought to have taken stones from the very same bracelet to produce the engagement ring he proposed to Megan with in 2017.

It's not the first time that Meghan has worn the bracelet, having appeared to have done so at a royal tour in 2018. She also wore a ring owned by Harry's mother before her wedding reception that same year.

Diana, Princess Of Wales, seen wearing the bracelet at a Christie's party in 1997. Credit: Tim Graham Library/Getty Images

The topic of jewelery came up in the much-anticipated interview, which aired Sunday evening on CBS. During the primetime special, Meghan revealed that the Queen had given her a gift of pearl earrings and a matching necklace on their first joint engagement.

Nods to the past

Wearing Diana's bracelet was one of a number of style statements made during the interview, in which Meghan and Harry addressed their decision to step back from the royal family.

Wearing a black silk Armani gown embroidered with lotus flowers, she also sported a gold and aquamarine necklace by British designer Pippa Small, who markets her designs as being hand-crafted and ethically sourced. The Duchess, who is expecting the pair's second child, completed the look with earrings by Canadian jeweler Birks.

The bracelet pictured during the interview, which aired on Sunday evening. Credit: Harpo Productions/Joe Pugliese

Speaking to the UK's Town and Country magazine ahead of the couple's CBS interview, Small said Meghan has "really helped highlight ethical fashion and jewelry by choosing brands like ours."

"Meghan has brought awareness to a wider audience as to what ethical means and why it's important," she added.

Meghan has established a reputation for choosing ethical and sustainable brands. She famously wore a gown by Stella McCartney, an early champion of responsible fashion, to her wedding's evening reception.

The Duchess was also named 2019's most powerful dresser by the global fashion search platform Lyst, which said that her outfits had sparked, on average, a 216% increase in searches for similar pieces.

Cartier has not immediately responded to CNN's request for comment.