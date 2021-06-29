luxury

Car given to Princess Diana from Prince Charles sells for $72,000

Updated 30th June 2021
Princess Diana pictured driving her Ford Escort car as she leaves St Mary's Primary School in Tetbury, western England, accompanied by her bodyguard.
Credit: Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images
Car given to Princess Diana from Prince Charles sells for $72,000
Written by James BriggsZamira Rahim, CNN
A car given to Princess Diana by Prince Charles as an engagement present has sold for more than £52,000 ($72,000) at auction.
The 1981 Ford Escort Ghia sold for about $30,000 more than the lower range of the expected price.
The auctioneer's estimate had suggested that the car would fetch between £30,000 and £40,000 ($41,500 and $55,400). With fees, the final selling price was £52,640 ($72,800).
A look back at Princess Diana's life in fashion
The car was given to Diana by Prince Charles in May 1981, two months before the pair's wedding, according to Reeman Dansie auctioneers.
The young princess drove the vehicle until August 1982.
The 1981 Ford Escort Ghia was an engagement present given to Diana by Prince Charles in May 1981.
The 1981 Ford Escort Ghia was an engagement present given to Diana by Prince Charles in May 1981. Credit: Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images
The car was sold on Tuesday with its original registration number, paintwork, and radio.
There are approximately 83,000 miles on the car's speedometer.
In this image released on May 2, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, speaks onstage during Global Citizen VAX LIVE: The Concert To Reunite The World at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.
Prince Harry tells award winners his mother would have been 'so proud'
"The Ford was Princes Diana's personal transport in the early and happiest part of her relationship with the Prince of Wales and there are numerous photographs of her driving it and even her watching the Prince playing polo, sitting inside it," the Reeman Dansie statement reads.
The auctioneers said the unnamed seller was a woman who was a great admirer of Diana and who had kept the car's royal roots a secret even from her friends.
The vehicle comes with a silver frog mascot on the bonnet.
The vehicle comes with a silver frog mascot on the bonnet. Credit: Joe Giddens/Press Association via AP Images
The Ford saloon comes with a silver frog mascot on the bonnet, a copy of a gift from Diana's sister, Sarah Spencer.
Reeman Dansie said the gift was to remind Diana of "the fairy tale of a beautiful girl whose kiss turns a frog into a prince."
It's not the first time a Diana vehicle has sold for an impressive sum -- her Audi convertible was sold last year for £58,000 ($80,300).