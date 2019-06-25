Prada launches sustainable nylon drive

Written by Jack Guy, CNN

Prada has long been known for its nylon bags, and now the Italian fashion house is making the products more sustainable.

As part of the Re-Nylon project, a new line of Prada bag silhouettes will be made from a regenerated nylon material known as ECONYL, according to a press release from the company.

Prada has partnered with textile producer Aquafil, which manufactures ECONYL from plastic waste from oceans and fishing nets as well as textile fiber waste.

The material can be recycled over and over again without losing quality, and Prada plans to make all of its nylon products from ECONYL but the end of 2021.

Prada's nylon bags are among the brand's most famous items. Credit: Prada

One of the most common plastics in the world, nylon has long been favored for its strength and durability, but has a high environmental impact and is increasingly becoming a target in the fight against pollution.

Six bags for both men and women will form the Prada Re-Nylon collection, and a percentage of each sale will be donated to a project designed to improve awareness of environmental sustainability.

"This project highlights our continued efforts towards promoting a responsible business," said Lorenzo Bertelli, Prada Group Head of Marketing and Communication, in the press release.

"This collection will allow us to make our contribution and create products without using new resources."

Bags from the Re-Nylon range. Credit: Courtesy Prada

Aquafil Chairman Giulio Bonazzi added that his company is happy to collaborate on the capsule collection and partner with Prada in making its nylon production more sustainable.

"With this project Prada marks the step, taking on a leading role in environmental sustainability among Italian brands," said Bonazzi in the press release.

The sustaibable Nylon will be produced from textile fiber waste, plastic waste and fishing nets. Credit: Courtesy Prada

In May, Prada also announced that it will stop using fur in its products and design from February 2020.

The decision applies to all of the Italian fashion house's brands, including Miu Miu, Church's, Car Shoe and Prada itself.

It will come into effect after the Spring/Summer 2020 women's collection.

Prada joins a growing list of fashion houses that have ended their use of fur, including Burberry, Armani, Versace, Gucci, Chanel, Coach, Donna Karan, Michael Kors, Jimmy Choo, Diane von Furstenberg, Furla and Bottega Veneta, according to the Humane Society International.