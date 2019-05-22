Prada to go fur-free in 2020

Jacopo Prisco , CNN Written by

Prada has announced it will stop using fur in its products and design beginning in February 2020. The decision applies to all of the Italian fashion house's brands, including Miu Miu, Church's, Car Shoe and Prada itself. It will come into effect after the Spring/Summer 2020 women's collection.

The announcement is the result of a collaboration with the Fur Free Alliance, a coalition of more than 50 animal protection organizations from 40 countries, which led a campaign to pressure Prada to go fur-free in 2018. Prada has also worked with The Humane Society of the United States and LAV, an Italian organization for animal rights.

"The Prada Group is committed to innovation and social responsibility, and our fur-free policy (...) is an extension of that engagement," head designer Miuccia Prada said in a statement. "Focusing on innovative materials will allow the company to explore new boundaries of creative design while meeting the demand for ethical products."

A Prada look from the Autumn/Winter 2016 Milan Fashion Week. Credit: GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP/AFP/Getty Images

"With the Prada Group's fur-free announcement, one of the biggest names in fashion just became a leader in animal welfare and innovation for generations to come," PJ Smith, director of fashion policy at The Humane Society of the United States, said in a statement.

Joh Vinding, chairman of the Fur Free Alliance, applauded the decision and noted that "The Prada Group with its brands now joins a growing list of fur-free brands that are responding to consumers' changing attitudes towards animals."

Prada has clarified to CNN that the decision is limited to fur and that it will continue to sell leather and other products that are considered to be a by-product of the meat trade.

Commenting on the decision, PETA said in a statement that while it applauds Prada for joining the list of fashion houses that are dropping fur, it now urges the brand to "follow in Chanel's compassionate footsteps by also removing cruelly obtained exotic skins -- including crocodile, lizard, and snake skins -- from future collections. Most shoppers no longer wish to wear anything from any animal who was electrocuted, bludgeoned, and killed."

Among the fashion houses that have given up fur, according to the Humane Society International, are Burberry, Armani, Versace, Gucci, Chanel, Coach, Donna Karan, Michael Kors, Jimmy Choo, Diane von Furstenberg, Furla and Bottega Veneta. Designers that are still selling fur in the UK include Fendi, Max Mara, Celine, Valentino, Saint Laurent and Dolce & Gabbana.