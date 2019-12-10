Post Malone's special Crocs sold out in under two hours

Written by Elizabeth Wolfe Brian Ries, CNN

Make fun of them all you want, but Crocs and Post Malone's latest collaboration sold out in under two hours Tuesday morning.

This is the fourth design to emerge from the unlikely pair, with the previous three selling out in minutes, Crocs said in a release.

Post Malone's blend of country, grunge and hip-hop bleeds into his personal style, so it's perhaps no surprise to see the eclectic performer teaming up with the divisive shoe brand.

The Post Malone x Crocs Duet Max Clog is a clog-inspired design featuring a black and blue camouflage pattern, chunky soles and pivotable backstraps. Released at 10 a.m. ET Tuesday, the $59.99 shoes sold out before noon.

"This next chapter in the Post Malone x Crocs partnership delivers a true creation from Post as he evolves his own aesthetic, and is eagerly anticipated by fans worldwide," the company said in a release.

In anticipation of the release date, Post Malone held an exclusive pre-drop event at a Texas branch of the fast food chain, Chicken Express, where he worked his first and only job before becoming a globally recognized performer.

The perfect pair

Post Malone may ooze careless rock star vibes, but his style choices appear well thought out. He regularly mixes high fashion with comfort, making him a natural choice of partner for Crocs, a brand that has enjoyed a revival -- especially among teens -- in recent years.

His tendency to mix casual and couture has turned heads on red carpets -- though it's hard not to look when he's wearing a baby-pink bedazzled leather suit like the one he rocked at the 2019 Grammy Awards.

Post Malone attends the 61st Annual Grammy Awards in February wearing a rhinestone-covered leather suit. Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

The rapper and singer has also been known to arrive on the red carpet clutching a plastic cup full of beer while clad in a head-to-toe checkered suit and cowboy hat.

Crocs calls itself the "world leader in innovative casual footwear," and is hardly a celebrity staple. But Posty's ability to elevate what some deem to be lowbrow, like plastic beer cups and cowboy hats, into high fashion makes this odd couple an ideal pair.