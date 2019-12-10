Post Malone's special Crocs sold out in under two hours. Here's why that's not surprising

Written by Elizabeth Wolfe Brian Ries, CNN

Make fun of the duo all you want, but the latest collaboration between Crocs and performer Post Malone sold out in under two hours Tuesday morning.

This is the fourth collaboration between the offbeat pair. Their previous three designs sold out in minutes, Crocs said in a release.

The blend of country, grunge and hip-hop sounds that characterizes Post Malone's music bleeds into his personal style, so it's no surprise the eclectic performer and the characteristically odd shoe brand continue to team up.

If you didn't grab it quickly enough, you can still admire from afar.

You can feast your eyes on the Post Malone x Crocs Duet Max Clog, a clog-inspired design featuring a black and blue camouflage pattern, chunky sole and pivotable backstraps.

"This next chapter in the Post Malone x Crocs partnership delivers a true creation from Post as he evolves his own aesthetic, and is eagerly anticipated by fans worldwide," the company said in a release.

In anticipation of the release date, Post Malone held an exclusive pre-drop event at Chicken Express in Southlake, Texas, where he worked his first and only job before becoming a globally recognized performer.

The perfect pair

Though he may give off a careless rock star vibe, Post Malone's style is certainly intentional. He regularly mixes high fashion with comfort, making him a prime candidate to design a shoe that emphasizes comfort above all else.

His tendency to mix casual and couture has turned heads on red carpets -- though it's hard not to turn heads when you're wearing a baby pink bedazzled leather suit like the one he rocked at the 2019 Grammy Awards.

Post Malone attends the 61st Annual Grammy Awards in February wearing a rhinestone-covered leather suit. Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

He has also been known to arrive on the red carpet clutching a plastic cup full of beer while clad in a head-to-toe checkered suit and cowboy hat ensemble.

Crocs calls itself the "world leader in innovative casual footwear," and is not exactly considered stylish. But Posty's ability to elevate what some deem to be lowbrow, like cups of beer and cowboy hats, into high fashion makes this strange team the ideal pair.