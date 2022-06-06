Fashion highlights from the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

The Platinum Jubilee weekend was full of memorable fashion, from the Queen's pearl-embellished Trooping the Color outfit to Prince Louis' little sailor suit.

Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations were full of lavish pageantry to mark the British monarch's 70-year-reign. And with the packed schedule of events, which included a tribute service at St. Paul's Cathedral and a concert at Buckingham Palace, came many fashion highlights. Members of the Royal Family were seen throughout the four-day weekend dressed in soft color palettes, structured silhouettes and of course, elaborate fascinators.

The Queen herself, wore some of the Jubilee's most memorable looks, including a pearl-embellished ice blue ensemble on Thursday and a bright green coat and matching hat for a surprise appearance at the Buckingham Palace balcony on Sunday. Her most playful outfit was perhaps the blue and yellow frock that she donned to tea time with none other than Paddington Bear -- in his usual blue coat and red bucket hat -- paired with a large black handbag hiding a marmalade sandwich.

Never missing a style beat, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge wore one standout outfit after another from a white Alexander McCartney blazer dress to a fuchsia Stella McCartney piece worn for the Jubilee pageant. Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, in her only public appearance, stunned in a chic white Dior trench coat dress and straw hat by royal favorite, milliner Stephen Jones. And four-year-old Prince Louis stole the show in a little sailor suit, as he was photographed screaming as planes flew past during the Trooping the Color military parade.

Celebrities were also spotted bringing their fashion A-game with supermodels Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss nodding to British design at their appearances at Sunday's pageant -- Campbell was photographed in a classic Burberry trench coat and Moss evoked the Union Jack wearing a red, white and blue cropped jacket.

Below, see some of the event's best fashion moments.

Three generations of the Royal Family stood as one on Buckingham Palace's famed balcony, with the Queen wearing a bright green outfit and Kate Middleton wearing a fuschia Stella McCartney dress. Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

At a visit to Cardiff Castle, Prince George matched his father Prince William in a smart, navy suit, while his sister Princess Charlotte wore a navy frock coat. Kate stood out among the darker palettes in a orange-toned red single-breasted coat and navy heels. Credit: Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty Images

Dressed in a belted minimal trench coat, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, chose an all-white Dior look for her appearance at St Paul's Cathedral. She chose to pin her hair up for the occasion underneath her white wide-brimmed hat by Stephen Jones Millinery. Credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge wore a buttery yellow ensemble, with a tea-length dress paired with a twisted waist detail and pearl drop earrings. Her hat was easily one of the most striking of the day, featuring yellow florals beneath its brim. Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Prince Louis wore a white and navy-colored sailor suit to the Trooping the Color. Credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Supermodel Kate Moss joined the pageant parade in style, wearing a red, white and blue cropped jacket reminiscent of the Union Jack, flowers in her hair and a black dress. Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Supermodel Naomi Campbell waved to her adoring public atop one of the pageant parade floats, wearing a Burberry trench dress, layered necklaces and a shawl. Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Singer Alicia Keys performed in a black gilded cape and velvet dress by Moschino at the Platinum Party at the Palace, paired with a glittering braid. Credit: Joe Giddens/PA Images/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth dressed in a floral blue and yellow frock for tea time with none other than Paddington Bear, who attended in his signature blue coat and red hat. The Queen revealed herself to be a big fan of Paddington's favorite snack -- marmalade sandwiches -- as she pulled one out of her black handbag during a sketch. Credit: Buckingham Palace/Studio Canal

A number of jockeys who have previously competed on Queen Elizabeth II's horses at the races attended the Epsom Derby dressed in her signature purple, red and gold racing colors. Credit: Steven Paston/PA Images/Getty Images

Famed West End performer Jason Donovan reprised his role as Joseph from "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat", unveiling a billowing rainbow cape as he performed at the palace concert. Credit: Henry Nicholls/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

British Olympians Tom Daley and Jessica Ennis Hill presented at the Platinum Party at the Palace. Daley wore a navy double-breasted blazer by Louis Vuitton. Credit: Victoria Jones/PA Images/Getty Images

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a pristine white blazer dress, navy and white hat slanted at an angle and a sapphire and diamond jewelry set once owned by Princess Diana at the Trooping the Color. Credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Princess Anne's daughter Zara Tindall and Lady Frederick Windsor looked giddy in pink dresses and ornate fascinators. Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA Images/Getty Images

The daughters of Prince Andrew arrived to a reception at The Guildhall in complementary colors, with Princess Eugenie wearing a bold orange Emilia Wickstead dress and Princess Beatrice in a blue Beulah London outfit. Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA Images/Getty Image

Top image caption: An intricate pearl lace trim and icy blue hue elevated one of Queen Elizabeth's go-to silhouettes: a long formal coat (pinned with a diamond brooch).