Pirelli Calendar 2022 to be photographed by Bryan Adams

Written by Megan C. Hills, CNN

Bryan Adams has landed himself one of the most prestigious gigs of his career -- his photography career, that is.

The Canadian singer, who has snapped high-profile figures including Amy Winehouse, John Boyega and Queen Elizabeth II, has been asked to shoot the latest edition of the star-studded Pirelli Calendar.

Adams announced the news via a voice note, which he posted to social media alongside a video comprising two black and white images of himself with a camera.

"I'm proud to finally reveal that I'm the photographer for the 2022 Pirelli Calendar," he said in the 10-second clip

Though better known as a singer, Bryan Adams has worked as a professional photographer for over a decade. Credit: Courtesy of Bryan Adams/Pirelli

Launched by Italian tire company Pirelli in the 1960s, the yearly calendar has featured some of the world's biggest models, from Iman to Kate Moss. A different photographer is chosen each year, with Annie Leibovitz, Mario Testino and Richard Avedon among those previously asked to do the shoot.

The calendar has historically featured suggestive pin-up portraits of women, though recent iterations have been markedly more progressive . Although last year's calendar was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, 2020's edition, titled "Looking for Juliet," saw Italian photographer Paolo Roversi explore the Shakespeare character's inner strength, femininity and tenderness.

















The 2019 Pirelli calendar stars Misty Copeland as a dancer in a strip club with loftier ambitions. Credit: Courtesy Pirelli

Roversi cast a diverse group of women, including Emma Watson, Yara Shahidi, Kristin Stewart and Rosalia for the artistic portraits. "I was looking not just for beautiful girls," he told CNN at the time. "I was looking for girls that are their own character, (with their) own personality, independent... like Juliet."

In 2019's calendar, Julia Garner, Gigi Hadid and ballet dancer Misty Copeland were among the stars portrayed as women on the path to achieving their ambitions. The striking portraits were shot by photographer Albert Watson, who said the calendar depicted "women who were dreaming of things."

Adams' voice note did not reveal the theme of his calendar, though he called it an "exciting project" and said more information would be made available over the summer.