Written by Francesca Church, CNN London Contributors Emir Eralp, CNN

Bafta-nominated star Lesley Manville is also up for an award at the Oscars on Sunday. She could bag a golden statuette for best supporting actress for her performance in "Phantom Thread," a film about a London couture house in the 1950s.

In her co-star Daniel Day Lewis's last ever film performance, in which he plays couturier Reynolds Woodcock, he learned to sketch, drape and sew like a fashion designer.

This resonated with London-based couturier Anna Valentine, who is making Manville's dress for the Oscars. She has always chosen commissions carefully. "I think it's a matter of quality of work," she said while in conversation with Manville. "I can make the most exquisite dresses and I can make one beautiful dress for one person. It's a luxury."

Valentine also dressed Manville for the Bafta Awards. She wore black in solidarity with those standing against abuse in the industry, as part of the #TimesUp movement. "To have that unity, it's powerful. It's about all people, male and female, who've suffered in that way," said Manville.