Fashion photographer Peter Lindbergh has died, age 74

Written by By Emily Dixon, CNN

Esteemed fashion photographer Peter Lindbergh, often credited with the rise of the supermodel, died Tuesday at the age of 74, as announced in a post on his official Instagram account Wednesday.

Lindbergh is most renowned for his work with '90s supermodels like Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss and Linda Evangelista, while he recently photographed women including climate activist Greta Thunberg, author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, actor Salma Hayek Pinault and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern for the September 2019 issue of British Vogue guest-edited by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

Photographer Peter Lindberg. Credit: Gisela Schober/German Select/Getty Images

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Peter Lindbergh on September 3rd 2019, at the age of 74," the post on his Instagram read. "He is survived by his wife Petra, his first wife Astrid, his four sons Benjamin, Jérémy, Simon, Joseph and seven grandchildren. He leaves a big void."