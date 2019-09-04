Fashion photographer Peter Lindbergh has died, age 74

Written by By Emily Dixon, CNN

Esteemed fashion photographer Peter Lindbergh, often credited with the rise of the supermodel, died Tuesday at the age of 74, as announced in a post on his official Instagram account Wednesday.

Lindbergh is most renowned for his work with '90s supermodels like Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss and Linda Evangelista, while he recently photographed women including climate activist Greta Thunberg, author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, actor Salma Hayek Pinault and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern for the September 2019 issue of British Vogue guest-edited by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

Photographer Peter Lindberg. Credit: Gisela Schober/German Select/Getty Images

The prolific photographer was known for his firm stance against re-touching. In the introduction to his 2018 photography book "Shadows on the Wall," he wrote, "It should be a duty for every photographer working today to use his creativity and influence to free women and everyone from the terror of youth and perfection."

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Peter Lindbergh on September 3rd 2019, at the age of 74," the post on his Instagram read. "He is survived by his wife Petra, his first wife Astrid, his four sons Benjamin, Jérémy, Simon, Joseph and seven grandchildren. He leaves a big void."

















Julianne Moore, Nicole Kidman, Uma Thurman and Julianne Moore are among the actors featured in the 2017 Pirelli calendar. Peter Lindbergh/Courtesy Pirelli

Born in Leszno, Poland in 1944, Lindbergh grew up in Duisburg, Germany. After studying at the Berlin Academy of Fine Arts and the Krefeld College of Art, he turned to photography after buying a camera to capture his brother's children.

Lupita Nyong'o, photographed by Peter Lindbergh for the 2017 Pirelli calendar. Credit: Peter Lindbergh

He opened his first studio in Dusseldorf in 1973, before moving to Paris to work for Vogue. His January 1990 cover shoot for British Vogue, featuring Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista, Tatjana Patitz, Christy Turlington and Cindy Crawford, is considered by many to have launched the phenomenon of the supermodel.

Lindbergh went on to shoot three Pirelli calendars, in 1996, 2002 and 2017, photographing actors including Lupita Nyong'o, Helen Mirren and Uma Thurman.