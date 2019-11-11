Written by CNN Staff

The People's Choice Awards may serve to celebrate the year's achievements in film, TV and music, but there was also plenty happening in the fashion stakes Sunday evening.

In addition to the usual glamor of the red carpet, a Fashion Icon Award was awarded for only the second year. And with 2019's winner, Gwen Stefani, announced in advance, all eyes were on the singer as the stars arrived at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.

True to form, Stefani turned up in dramatic fashion in a white Vera Wang dress with a huge, ruffled train reading "Fashion Icon." She paired the gown with thigh-high boots and long black gloves, before posing on the red carpet with partner and fellow "The Voice" judge Blake Shelton.

Fittingly, her award was presented by fashion design Jeremy Scott, who himself seemed out to make a statement. In what was perhaps the night's boldest outfit, Moschino's creative director sported an open blazer, revealing leather straps across his chest, that he matched with a silky red cape (and yet more leather straps creeping up the legs of his pinstripe trousers).

Jeremy Scott arrives ahead of the ceremony in Santa Monica, California. Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Elsewhere, the red carpet's male stars largely opted for classic tailoring, though not without a hearty dose of color -- from "Riverdale" actor KJ Apa's fetching pink suit to "Vanderpump Rules" star James Kennedy's mustard jacket. Yet, some of the most eye-catching suits and jackets were worn by the evening's female power-dressers, with Kourtney Kardashian, Pink, Victoria Park, Erika Jayne and Candice Patton all putting their own spin on the blazer.

There were also plenty of bare shoulders on display. "Euphoria" star Zendaya continued her run of form on the red carpet in a black one-shouldered Christopher Esber gown, while actress Joey King and Canadian singer Alessia Cara both impressed in strapless numbers.

But on what was a relatively unadventurous night for fashion, it fell to Zendaya's co-star, Storm Reid, to set social media alight. The 16-year-old actress stole the show in a sculptural electric blue dress by Dutch designer Iris van Herpen.

Scroll through the gallery above to see more looks from the red carpet. CNN's Oscar Holland, Hilary Whiteman and Will Lanzoni contributed to this report.