Written by Claudine Doury/Vu, CNN Paris

Home to some of the world's most prestigious couturiers, and the birthplace of high fashion brands like Chanel, Dior and Yves Saint Laurent, Paris is without doubt a major fashion capital.

But away from the front rows and closed doors of high fashion houses there's a new current surging through the city -- one that the luxury sector is growing increasingly fond of and inspired by: street style. The looks and trends conceived from art schools, music concerts and the bedrooms of Paris' creative youth.