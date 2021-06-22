Paris Fashion Week: How to watch the virtual menswear shows

Written by CNN Style Staff

CNN Style is one of the official media partners of Paris Fashion Week. See all coverage here

Menswear designers from around the world will unveil new collections in Paris this week during the latest edition of Men's Fashion Week, giving onlookers a first taste of next spring's fashions.

A six-day schedule beginning Tuesday will include a range of both established and emerging brands -- from London-founded labels like Wales Bonner and JW Anderson, to French heavyweights Louis Vuitton and Dior Homme.

While most of the presentations will be digital due to the ongoing pandemic, six brands are confirmed to stage physical shows, including Casablanca, Bluemarble and Officine Générale. Hermès will also put on a physical catwalk show on Sunday.

Top image: Two looks from Louis Vuitton's Autumn-Winter 2021 menswear collection.