Paris Fashion Week: How to watch the couture shows live

Written by Leah Dolan, CNN

Couture week returns this week to Paris with a four-day-long schedule promising reams of artistic, fantastical fashion.

Storied houses Chanel, Dior, Schiaparelli and Giorgio Armani Privé are all primed to show new designs. Meanwhile, Balenciaga has announced it will open a dedicated couture store on 6 July -- the same day as its catwalk show which will be staged at the brand's original 1937 couture atelier near the Champs Elysee. In a press statement Balenciaga CEO Cédric Charbit said he wanted to demystify the "very closed universe" of hand-made high fashion and provide a "gateway to Couture" for younger generations, who will be able to see exclusive pieces up close.

How the most expensive clothes in the world get made

To stay in the loop of the goings-on at couture week, watch the livestreamed shows via the links below.

Day 1

Day 2

Day 3

Day 4

Top image: Balenciaga couture Autumn-Winter 2022, courtesy Balenciaga.