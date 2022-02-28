Paris Fashion Week women's ready-to-wear 2022: How to watch the shows online

Written by Leah Dolan, CNN

This week, Fashion Week continues in Paris with the next round of women's ready-to-wear shows for the Fall-Winter 2022 season. Promising in-person runways from 45 houses, brands on the official schedule include Dior, Isabel Marant, Balmain, Chanel, Chloe, Balenciaga and Loewe.

While the strong physical presence feels in many ways like a return, for some brands this season will still be a first. High-fashion streetwear brand Off-White will show for the first time since founder Virgil Abloh passed away in November last year. Similarly, The Row -- Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen's label designing luxuriously elevated stapes -- will show in Paris for the first time since 2016. Danish label Cecilie Bahnsen will also stage its first ever show in Paris on Wednesday.

Scroll down to watch each show via the official livestream.

