Paris Fashion Week: How to watch the Spring-Summer 2023 shows

Written by Leah Dolan, CNN

Once again all eyes are on the French capital as fashion week kicks off today. The nine-day itinerary includes more than 100 brands presenting new Spring-Summer 2023 collections.

It's an eclectic mix of home-grown mainstays, including Dior, Chanel, Saint Laurent and Louis Vuitton, along with international brands big and small. The Row, Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen's New York-based label, will return to Paris for only its second time ever -- as will Cecilie Bahnsen, the diaphanous Danish house that staged its first live Paris show at the Palais de Tokyo in March. Victoria Beckham will also show in Paris for the first time having previously presented new collections in New York and London.

in other debut news, Australian luxury house Zimmermann will show in Paris for the first time on October 3.

This week will also mark the first Issey Miyake catwalk since the brand's founder died in August. Issey Miyake has been led by Japanese designer Satoshi Kondo since 2020.

Scroll down to access the official live streams for each show this season. The page will refresh daily as each new livestream becomes available.

Top image: The Saint Laurent Spring-Summer 2022 show during Paris Fashion Week, 2021.