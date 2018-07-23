Paolo Roversi: Paris was 'like the moon' to an Italian boy

Written by CNN Staff

Italian fashion photographer Paolo Roversi knows the city inside and out. But he doesn't consider himself a true Parisian.

"I've always been a stranger in Paris. But I love this feeling of being a stranger, you know -- to be here and to walk in this city and to discover all the time," he says.

Roversi, who was born in Ravenna, a city of 150,000 in central Italy, says Paris will always be a mythical place for "an Italian boy from a little town." And in the 30 years he's been there, he's seen it evolve while maintaining its fundamental qualities.

"Paris is like the rest of the world," he says. "It's changing a lot, but there is a kind of atmosphere, a kind of perfume over Paris that is still there. A sensation of Paris. I think the soul of Paris is still there. But the clothes and the haircut has changed."

Paolo Roversi exploring Paris through the lens of vintage video camera.

And if you want to really see the city's beauty, Roversi has a secret tip: just cross one of her bridges.

