Best red carpet fashion at the 2023 Oscars

See the best looks as Hollywood's biggest stars arrive at LA's Dolby Theatre for the 95th Academy Awards.

One of 2023's most anticipated nights of fashion is finally here.

While there's already been plenty of glitz and glamour at this year's big awards ceremonies, stars (and their stylists) often save their most show-stopping looks for Oscars night.

In a break with tradition, the red carpet at LA's Dolby Theatre has turned champagne-colored for the night. But that shouldn't stop attendees from producing moments of magic, with the top nominations filled with celebrities known for their sense of style — from Michelle Yeoh and Angela Bassett to Lady Gaga and Rihanna, who are both up for Best Original Song.

See below for some of the red carpet's best looks so far. This story will be updated throughout the evening.

Jay Ellis Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Jamie Lee Curtis Credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Sofia Carson Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Malala Yousafzai Credit: Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

Hong Chau Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Marlee Matlin Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Elizabeth Olsen Credit: Ashley Landis/Invision/AP

Brendan Fraser Credit: Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

Ashley Graham Credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Deanne Bray and Troy Kotsur Credit: Kayla Oaddams/WireImage/Getty Images

Fan Bingbing Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Harvey Guillen Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Laverne Cox Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Top photo: Vanessa Hudgens (Lexie Moreland/WWD/Getty Images)