Oscars 2020: Best fashion on the red carpet

Written by CNN Staff

The Oscars is not only the pinnacle of an awards season recognizing the best in film -- it's the year's most anticipated display of evening wear and haute couture

From Audrey Hepburn in Givenchy to Lady Gaga in Alexander McQueen , this is the red-carpet event that designers, stars and their stylists save their very best outfits for.

As guests start arriving at Hollywood's Dolby Theater, we'll be watching to see whether they embrace the bolder red carpet trends that have emerged in 2020 or if they opt for a more refined, restrained approach.

Might we see the loud nail art of the Grammys or the bright green and near-fluorescent orange gowns of the Golden Globes ? How about the statement shoulders and sleeves that have been transforming classic silhouettes into something altogether more daring?

Or will guests -- as hinted at by this season's trend for elegant evening gloves -- embrace the Hollywood glamour of old?

A brief history of the red carpet

When it comes to menswear, we can be sure that plenty of the evening's stars will look to a tried-and-true black-tie formula. We can also be certain that Joaquin Phoenix will arrive in the same Stella McCartney tuxedo he's worn throughout the awards season, in his commendable stand against environmental waste in the fashion industry.

But there might be some surprises, still. Red carpets of recent years have seen the rise of colored suits, dandy prints, experimental headwear and gender-fluid fashion, and onlookers will be hoping to witness some more adventurous male dressers out in force.

Stay updated with our rolling coverage, and scroll through the gallery above for all the best looks as the celebrities cross the red carpet.

Top caption: Billy Porter attends the 2020 Oscars.