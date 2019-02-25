Oscars 2019: Best fashion on the red carpet

Written by CNN Staff

With the 2019 awards calendar reaching its grand finale at the Oscars Sunday evening, so too does a season of show-stopping red carpet fashion.

While the tone was relatively restrained -- compared with the bold statements of recent award ceremonies, at least -- many stars had saved their best for last.

All eyes were on the best actress nominees as they arrived at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood from mid-afternoon. Lady Gaga evoked the spirit of vintage Hollywood in a stunning black Alexander McQueen dress. She completed the look with with elegant evening gloves and a diamond Tiffany's necklace once worn by Audrey Hepburn.

Fellow nominee Melissa McCarthy was among a number of actresses seen sporting powerful pantsuits, wowing onlookers in a black and white ensemble by Brandon Maxwell. "The Wife" star Glenn Close, meanwhile, wore a gold Carolina Herrera dress (in a shade not dissimilar from the statue she hoped to take home) created from an astonishing 4 million beads.

The supporting actress nominees arguably eclipsed their lead actress counterparts, however, with Regina King and Amy Adams both opting for sophistication over spectacle. Emma Stone proved more divisive: Her elaborately sequined floor-length gown sparked widespread debate on social media, where it drew gastronomical comparisons from waffles and honeycomb to burned fish skin.

Elsewhere, pink proved to be the color of the night. It came in all shades imaginable, from Marie Kondo's joy-sparking powdery pink gown to Angela Bassett's one-shouldered hot-pink Reem Acra dress.

The color appeared in a variety of shapes and styles too. "Green Book" actress Linda Cardellini and country singer Kacey Musgraves both arrived in layers of breathtaking pink ruffles; screen legend Helen Mirren wore a playful pink tulle gown; and "Forever" star Maya Rudolph wore a pink floral number paired with a cape.

Jason Momoa even joined the trend, donning a light pink Fendi tuxedo designed by Karl Lagerfeld. The actor's wife, Lisa Bonet, wore a complementary number, also created by the late designer.

In the absence of a host (following Kevin Hart's decision to withdraw over a series of homophobic tweets), the spotlight fell on the presenters tasked with keeping proceedings running smoothly. Of them, "Game of Thrones" actress Emilia Clarke stood out in a sparkly lilac gown, custom-made by Balmain, while sporting a new, sleek bob.

Also among the presenters were members of the "Crazy Rich Asians" cast. The movie may not have picked up any Oscar nominations, but its stars were out in force, continuing a dazzling run of form on this season's red carpets.

Michelle Yeoh stunned in a shimmery Elie Saab gown, while Constance Wu looked glamorous in a vibrant off-the-shoulder yellow Versace gown. Gemma Chan continued the night's pink-colored palette in a bright Valentino Couture gown and Awkwafina wore a sparkly lavender pantsuit.

By and large, the men played it safe, with muted tones and sharp tailoring reigning large. Rami Malek and Bradley Cooper were among the male nominees demonstrating how to make a classic black tux look effortless.

But there are certain male stars we've come to expect something something special from, including Billy Porter (who had previously worn a pink-lined cape to the Golden Globes, and a silky jumpsuit with enormous orange bow to the Critics' Choice Awards). And he didn't disappoint. One of the first arrivals on the red carpet, Porter stole social media's gaze with a gender-defying velvet tuxedo gown.

While not quite as outlandish, Spike Lee also stood out in a purple Ozwald Boateng suit and matching cap. The "BlacKkKlansman" director completed the look with a pair of custom gold Air Jordans and a necklace paying homage to pop legend, Prince.

Scroll through the gallery for some of the night's most memorable looks.