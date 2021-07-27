Olympians' tattoos are out in full force in Tokyo, where the art form has a complex history

Written by Leah Asmelash, CNN

There was a time when tattoos were taboo, even in the US -- associated with criminals or societal rejects.

But since the 1970s, tattoos have seen a rise in popularity in Western societies especially. And it's a trend that's reflected in this summer's Olympics in Tokyo.

From solid Olympic rings to bright blue sharks, many of this year's athletes are sporting a wide range of ink. But it's a far cry from what one sees in Japanese society in general, where tattoos are still largely rebuked.

An Olympic swimmer, with a striking bright blue shark tattoo on their rib cage, during a training session at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre venue for the swimming competitions on Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Credit: Martin Meissner/AP

Tattoos have a long history in Japan, with the first record of decorative tattooing dating all the way back to 247 C.E., according to research out of Banaras Hindu University in India.

The art form's popularity grew during the Edo period, which lasted from the early 1600s to 1868. It is thought to have stemmed from woodblock printmaking, and the first tattoo artists were typically woodcarvers, according to the Center for Asia Pacific Studies at the University of San Francisco . Though the Edo government worked hard to keep lower social classes in line at the time -- including having strict rules regarding the types of clothing certain classes were allowed to wear -- colorful tattoos were one way the lower classes attempted to push back against the restrictions, according to the center.

Dominican Republic women's volleyball player Brenda Castillo during a training session on July 22, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Castillo has multiple visible tattoos, including on her neck, arms and hand. Credit: Manu Fernandez/AP

In 1872, under the Meiji regime, that changed. Concerned that the tattoos would be looked down upon by Western powers, the new government banned both the act of tattooing and the display of tattoos, according to Center. Though traditional Japanese tattoo style, sometimes called "wabori" or "irezumi," has now become famous and highly sought after around the world, it was initially suppressed.

Poland's Zofia Noceti-Klepacka competes during race two of the women's RS:X class on July 25, 2021, in Fujisawa, Japan. Credit: Gregorio Borgia/AP

Almost a century later, in the 1960s, tattoos became associated with the Yakuza, powerful criminal gangs. The connection between Yakuza members and tattoos was so strong, that often bathhouses and hot springs would ban those with tattoos from entering, in an attempt to ban members of the Yakuza. In many places in Japan, those bans are still enforced.

In recent years, though, the popularity of tattoos in Japan has been growing -- but it hasn't been easy.

United States' Nyjah Huston, who has two full leg sleeves, competes in men's street skateboarding at the 2020 Summer Olympics on Sunday, July 25, 2021. Credit: Jae C. Hong/AP

In 2017, the Osaka District Court upheld a ruling stating that only medical doctors can legally administer tattoos, a rule in place since 2001 that has been used to crack down on some tattoo artists in the country.

Though the rule may be unfamiliar to those in the West, it's not an anomaly: South Korea has a similar law as well. In 2020, though, Japan's Supreme Court overturned the law, ruling that tattooing people without a medical license is not a crime.

Women's soccer player Yenny Acuna of Chile warms up before the match against Canada on Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Sapporo, Japan. Acuna has two thigh tattoos, pictured here, along with a full sleeve on her arm. Credit: Silvia Izquierdo/AP

Culturally, though, tattoos still aren't always looked at favorably in the country, even as their presence has grown in Western nations like the US. Though tattoos are growing in popularity in some subcultures within Japan, they're still heavily stigmatized. In some cases, people with tattoos are asked to cover their ink, according to the Center for Asia Pacific Studies.

United States men's 4x100m freestyle relay team Bowen Becker, Blake Pieroni and Caeleb Dressel celebrate after winning the gold medal at the 2020 Summer Olympics on Monday, July 26, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Dressel has a full sleeve on his left arm, while Pieroni sports the Olympic rings. Credit: Matthias Schrader/AP

-- especially the popular image of the Olympic rings. Canadian swimmer Victor Davis is widely credited as being the first to inspire the tradition. In 1984, Davis competed in the Los Angeles Games and set a new world record for the 200 meter breaststroke with a tiny At this year's Olympics, stigma or not, the tattoos are on full display-- especially the popular image of the Olympic rings.Canadian swimmer Victor Davis is widely credited as being the first to inspire the tradition. In 1984, Davis competed in the Los Angeles Games and set a new world record for the 200 meter breaststroke with a tiny maple leaf tattoo over his heart. Four years later, American swimmer Chris Jacobs, after medaling three times at the Seoul Games, got the rings tattooed, inspired by Davis' ink, according to WBUR

Generations of athletes have since followed suit.

The classic Olympic rings tattoo is seen on Canada's Jennifer Abel's foot, as she prepares to compete in the women's synchronised 3m springboard diving final event on July 25, 2021. Credit: Odd Andersen/AFP/Getty Images

So Olympic tattoos, it seems, are very likely here to stay.